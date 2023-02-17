Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,810 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Relx Stock Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £47.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,066.67. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

