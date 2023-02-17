Relx (LON:REL) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relx to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a market cap of £47.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,066.67.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.