Relx (LON:REL) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relx to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,523.50 ($30.63).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a market cap of £47.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,066.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

