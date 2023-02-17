Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 66.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

