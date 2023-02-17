Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

