Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.89.
Republic Services Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Read More
