Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,458,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,204,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

