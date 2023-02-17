Request Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $114.43 million and $6.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11191511 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,419,905.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

