Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

