Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.48 on Friday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.