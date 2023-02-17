Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.6 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMED. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $100.33 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

