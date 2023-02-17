Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ORA opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$6.49 and a one year high of C$13.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

In related news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,648,008.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 500,000 shares of company stock worth $3,884,000. Corporate insiders own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

