Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

