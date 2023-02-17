Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 547,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

