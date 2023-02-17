Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 366,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,691. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

