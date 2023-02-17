Reviewing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 20.28% 10.04% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 2 0 2 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $456.19 million 3.00 $92.53 million $2.03 14.98

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

