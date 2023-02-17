Reviewing FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and FirstGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 22.20 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -1.60 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.14 $869.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstGroup beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

