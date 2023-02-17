ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.80 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

About ReWalk Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

