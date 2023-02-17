ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Shares of RWLK opened at $0.80 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
