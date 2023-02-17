Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.90

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.90 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 8188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.40.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$456.72 million and a P/E ratio of 40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

