RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.21.

NYSE:RNG opened at $37.07 on Thursday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

