RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 226,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,744. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$26.11.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

