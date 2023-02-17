Rip Road Capital Partners LP Sells 307,380 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 307,380 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Company accounts for about 4.1% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 181.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $58,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 130,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,239. The company has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms have commented on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

