Rip Road Capital Partners LP Sells 86,504 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,504 shares during the period. Beauty Health accounts for about 10.2% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of Beauty Health worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 659,548 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Beauty Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 918,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

