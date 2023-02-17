Robert W. Baird Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $175.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,556,700. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

