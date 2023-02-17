Robert W. Baird Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $111.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.