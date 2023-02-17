Robert W. Baird Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,513.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,360.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,345,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

