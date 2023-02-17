Robert W. Baird Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

