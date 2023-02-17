Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 58 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.