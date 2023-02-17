Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.86. 7,806,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,745,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.