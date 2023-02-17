Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RCKY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

