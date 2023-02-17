Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.04.

Roku stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

