Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 2,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Rose Hill Acquisition Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rose Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) by 2,060.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.