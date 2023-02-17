Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a PE ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

