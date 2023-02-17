Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a PE ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

