Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

