Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 26,199 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $177,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.47. 180,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,493. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

