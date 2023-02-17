Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $52.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,030. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

