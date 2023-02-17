Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,322. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

