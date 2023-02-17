Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,805 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $729.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.17. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

