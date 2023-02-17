Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,182 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $64,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

