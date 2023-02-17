Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 32,886 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 54,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,366,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $325,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,831 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 50.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

ABT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.73. 1,384,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

