Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 63,288 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,288 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Intuit worth $150,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 498,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,082,000 after buying an additional 198,375 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 728,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,197,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2 %

Intuit stock traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.23. 668,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,321. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.24 and a 200-day moving average of $412.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

