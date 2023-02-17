Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 90,911 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 3,880,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,592,805. The company has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

