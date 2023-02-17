Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108,107 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.