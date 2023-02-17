Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 2,084,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,453,463. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

