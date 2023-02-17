RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,252 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,834. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

