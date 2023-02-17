RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 189,324 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,324 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. VII comprises 1.7% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. 99,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

