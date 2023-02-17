RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 530,731 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

RP Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,731 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V comprises 1.5% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth $8,318,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 495,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,393. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Churchill Capital Corp V Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

