R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.05

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.05 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.93). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 304,316 shares changing hands.

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £292.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £1,919,212.28 ($2,329,706.58). Corporate insiders own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

Featured Stories

