RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

EENEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded RS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,300.00.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

