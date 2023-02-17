Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,684,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 16,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,694. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.74. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.