Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $48.20 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,202,000. Denbury comprises approximately 2.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.12% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

