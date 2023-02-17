Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 55,210 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Laureate Education worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LAUR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 331,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

